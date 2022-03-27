FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Fantasy FUT Noni Madueke SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released two sets of teams under the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo. These cards are precious due to their boosted stats and potential for improvement in the future.

Players can try to find these cards from the packs, but it will require a significant amount of luck. Alternatively, they're guaranteed a Fantasy FUT item when they complete the SBC for PSV footballer Noni Madueke.

The special Fantasy FUT cards can be found in almost all FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs. But the odds associated with getting one of them are drastically low.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 87 Noni Madueke

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-fantas… New Fantasy FUT Player SBC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 87 Noni Madueke New Fantasy FUT Player SBC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 87 Noni Maduekefifauteam.com/fifa-22-fantas… https://t.co/OIXkh7SsyE

There's no reliance on luck when players complete the Fantasy FUT Noni Madueke SBC. Once they complete the SBC in the given time, they will be able to add the card to their squad. Additionally, they can inspect the quality and stats of the cards before deciding to do the SBC.

Tasks, costs and review of the Fantasy FUT Noni Madueke SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Eredivisie

# of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) National Duty

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Fantasy FUT Noni Madueke SBC is relatively cheap compared to some of the other SBCs that have been introduced in the promo. The SBC will cost between 34,500-37,500 FUT coins depending on the player's platform. If players can use fodder in several areas of the two tasks, the final cost will be drastically reduced.

EA Sports has given players a week to complete the SBC and unlock the special card. Players need to complete both tasks to complete the Fantasy FUT Noni Madueke SBC and unlock the special card.

Review of the Fantasy FUT Noni Madueke SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Noni Madueke's special card is an 87-rated RM card with some great stats. The card has 96 Acceleration and 93 Sprint Speed which is pretty good in the current meta.

The 87 Shooting is pretty decent, which opens the chance for the card to be used as an RW. Considering the price and upgrade potential of the card, it looks like a solid option.

One area of criticism will be the 92 Dribbling and 4* Skill Moves. Madueke is a fantastic dribbler in real life, and a 5* Skill Moves would have been justified. Nevertheless, the 4* Weak Foot somewhat makes up for the potential weakness.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar