FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete FUT 13 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's FUT Birthday promo is in full swing. It features the second single task SBC which celebrates the anniversary of the Ultimate Team mode in FIFA 13.

The FUT Birthday promo features special cards with 5* weak foot or 5* skill moves. So far, cards with 5* weak foot have been revealed via team one and player item SBCs. Upgrades are permanent, which means players can enjoy items with significant boosts to their stats.

Team 1 cards are now available in the packs, but their odds are pretty low. Players can focus on opening as many packs as possible. Most of the packs are applicable to contain a possible FUT Birthday card. There could be a chance for a player to find one if they're lucky.

Tasks, cost and review of FUT 13 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Clubs: Min 4

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 10

FUT 13 SBC has a cost of 9,000-11,000 FUT coins depending on the players' platform. The usage of fodder can further reduce the cost. Given the restrictions of the task, there's good scope and freedom to use additional fodder.

FUT 13 SBC is live in the game for three days, so players must hurry before it expires. It's also a non-repeatable SBC, which means that players will be able to complete it at most once.

Review of the FUT 13 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completion, players will be handed one Jumbo Premium Gold Players pack. The chances of breaking even with this reward are high due to the number of cards obtainable from it.

This SBC can also be done entirely with fodder, making the rewards more valuable. As a bonus, there is also a FUT Birthday Swaps token. This token can be used later in the swaps for different prizes.

If players earn enough tokens, they can even get a FUT Birthday card from the list. Hence, giving two great reasons to complete the FUT 13 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

