FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the FUT 14 SBC in FUT 22

The anniversary period of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team continues with the celebration of the FUT Birthday promo, and there is a third single-task SBC that's available in the form of FUT 14 SBC.

The FUT Birthday promo has been unique so far as all the cards that have been added so far have permanent upgrades on their Weak Foot. All the cards have permanent 5* Weak Foot which makes a few of these items highly valuable. However, getting the cards is easier said than done as the odds are extremely low.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

Duration: 2 days

Reward: tradeable Gold Players Pack

db.fifauteam.com/fifa-22-packs-… 'FUT 14' SBCDuration: 2 daysReward: tradeable Gold Players Pack 'FUT 14' SBCDuration: 2 daysReward: tradeable Gold Players Pack db.fifauteam.com/fifa-22-packs-… https://t.co/dlx89tZnlt

For players, the best thing to do is to open as many applicable packs as possible. Every applicable pack means an added possibility of getting a FUT Birthday card. By completing the FUT 14 SBC, players have another chance of adding something valuable to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Task, cost, and review of the FUT 14 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Nationalities: Max 3

Same League Count: Min 5

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 10

The completion cost of FUT 14 SBC ranges between 7,000-8,000 FUT coins based on the platform of the players. The restrictions are pretty relaxed, and players can use a lot of fodder to bring the cost of investments down.

FUT 14 SBC is live in the game for less than 3 days, so players shouldn't procrastinate too much if they want to get it done. Players will also be able to complete it at most once due to its non-repeatable manner.

Review of the FUT 14 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completion, players will get a Gold Players pack which is really not worth much. The chances of getting anything good are pretty low, and the rewards for today's release are much worse compared to yesterday's.

However, there's a FUT Birthday Swaps token that is available. If players can complete this SBC with fodder, it should be done purely for the token alone. There are a lot of valuable rewards, including FUT Birthday players, that are available in the Swaps program.

Edited by R. Elahi