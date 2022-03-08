FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the FUT 15 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's anniversary continues with the FUT Birthday promo. It has featured several single-task SBCs among the more glamorous ones.

The FUT Birthday promo has featured special cards for footballers who have played significant roles in FUT mode over the years. These cards either have permanent 5* Weak Foot or 5* Skill Moves. So far, the cards have been available as part of Team 1 and player Item SBCs.

The player item SBCs guarantee a FUT Birthday card but are costly to complete. While Team 1 cards are available in most packs, their odds are low.

Duration: 2 days

Reward: tradeable Rare Electrum Players Pack + FUTB Token

db.fifauteam.com/fifa-22-packs-… 'FUT 15' SBC

The best thing for players is to complete SBCs like FUT 15 that rewards an additional pack. If a player is lucky enough, they will earn a FUT Birthday card for their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, cost and review of the FUT 15 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Nationalities: Max 6

Same League Count: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 10

The completion cost of FUT 15 SBC varies between 8,000-9,000 FUT coins based on the player's platform. The restrictions for the squad aren't too complex, which opens the scope for using fodder from a player's collection.

Like the previous releases of the series, the FUT 15 SBC is available for less than three days. It's also non-repeatable and can only be done once.

Review of the FUT 15 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completion, the FUT 15 SBC will reward players with a Rare Electrum Players pack. The rewards could have been better, but it is undoubtedly an upgrade over yesterday's FUT 14 SBC. Players could potentially make more profit if they can complete this with fodder.

An additional element of the bonus token can be used in FUT Birthday swaps. These swaps have a lot of valuable rewards, including guaranteed FUT Birthday cards at higher levels. Hence, this is a good enough reason to complete FUT 15 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

