FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the FUT 17 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's FUT Birthday promo continues, and players can complete yet another single-task SBC to earn some useful rewards and a bonus FUT Swaps token. The FUT Birthday promo features special cards that have permanent boosts in either their Weak Foot or SKill Moves. The cards have been released as part of SBCs and two full teams.

The player item SBCs have no case of probability, but usually, they cost more. Opening packs could be a useful way to get a FUT Birthday card, but there's a case of probability with them. The FUT 17 SBC rewards one more eligible pack that players can make full use of. If they're lucky, they can land a FUT Birthday promo card to add to their respective FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, cost, and review of the FUT 17 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Clubs: Min 5

Same League Count: Max 6

Same Club Count: Max 4

Player Level: Min Silver

Rare: Min 5

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 10

The FUT 17 SBC has an approximate completion cost ranging between 3,000-4,000 FUT coins based on the platform of the player. As usual, usage of fodder from one's own collection will greatly help to reduce the costs.

The FUT 17 SBC is live in the game for two days and can only be completed once due to its non-repeatable nature.

Review of the FUT 17 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The FUT 17 SBC will reward players with one Rare Gold Pack upon its completion. Today's SBC has the cheapest average completion cost among all the FUT SBCs. Additionally, the rewards are pretty good, and there's a decent chance of packing something useful at the minimum.

Additionally, there's a bonus FUT Birthday Swaps token that can be used in the Swaps program. The Swaps program is now active, and this will be the last run when players can potentially earn guaranteed FUT Birthday items if they have enough tokens. Hence, there are two good reasons to complete the FUT 17 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

