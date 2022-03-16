FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete FUT Birthday Mikel Oyarzabal SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's FUT Birthday promo has released yet another player item SBC that is now available to all the players in the mode. The latest one features Spain and Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal's special card.

The cards that have been part of the promo have received permanent 5* boosts in the Skill Moves or Weak Foot department. These boosts make some of these cards invaluable in the Ultimate Team meta.

Two teams of cards have been released along with several player item SBCs. SBCs like FUT Birthday Mikel Oyarzabal are relatively more expensive, but they come with surety.

Players have to rely a lot on luck to pack these special cards from the pack. That's not the case with these SBCs, and players can check the exact stats of the FUT Birthday Mikel Oyarzabal card before doing the SBC.

Tasks, cost and review of FUT Birthday Mikel Oyarzabal SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

1) Spain

# of players from Spain: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

The FUT Birthday Mikel Oyarzabal SBC has an approximate completion cost ranging between 203,000-230,000 FUT coins based on the platform. Players can reduce the price further using fodder from their collection.

The SBC is available for three days, so players will need to be fast to earn a special card. To obtain the FUT Birthday card, players will have to complete all three individual tasks within the stipulated time.

Review of the FUT Birthday Mikel Oyarzabal card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 92 rated LW card of Oyarzabal has some decent stats. The 94 Pace and 93 Dribbling look excellent, although the 3* Skill Moves is low. Finishing shouldn't be any problem with 5* Weak Foot and 89 Shooting. The 88 Passing is also great. However, the lack of 4* or 5* Skill Moves hurts the meta aspect of the card.

Another area of concern will be the price, as it's on the higher side without fodder. However, FUT Birthday Mikel Oyarzabal SBC is a viable option for building a LaLiga or Spanish squad.

