FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete FUT Fantasy Sandro Tonali SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's FUT Fantasy promo is now live, and it has released the first player item SBC in the form of Sandro Tonali. The Italian talent's special card is now available, and gamers will have to complete the given tasks in time to add the card.

As with all cards under the FUT Fantasy promo, the Sandro Tonali card will increase overall if it meets certain conditions.

FUT Fantasy cards have boosted stats compared to their base variants. Additionally, there are three conditions to be fulfilled, the completion of which will see the cards' overalls increase by 3.

It's another big reason for every user to complete the FUT Fantasy Sandro Tonali SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Task, cost, and review of FUT Fantasy Sandro Tonali SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Rossoneri

# of players from Milan: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Italy

# of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

The FUT Fantasy Sandro Tonali SBC has an approximate completion cost ranging between 230,000 to 245,000 FUT coins. Prices will vary based on the gamer's platform and the fodder they will use to complete the tasks.

The SBC is live on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for a week, and users have little more than six days to complete the tasks. All three will need to be completed for them to earn the particular card.

Review of FUT Fantasy Sandro Tonali SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The FUT Fantasy card of Sandro Tonali is an 89-rated CDM card with excellent stats. 92 Sprint Speed for a CDM is fantastic, along with 80 Shooting, while its 84 Defense and 87 Physicality give it the required defensive robustness.

Gamers will also be able to connect passes due to its 90 Passing accurately.

The card is fantastic, with a chance for users to play it in the CDM or CM positions. It's also to be noted that the card could quickly get the +3 overall upgrade. Tonali is almost guaranteed to start the required number of matches and get one win.

The third condition could be tricky as his primary responsibilities are in the defensive department. Even with a +2 overall upgrade, the card has fantastic value. It's a must-do for any FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player running a Serie A squad.

