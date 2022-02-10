FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Future Stars is on a roll, with yet another SBC of the series being released, and this will be the fifth installment being made available to all the players. The Future Stars promo has been well received, and it contains exciting player items of the brightest young talents in the world of football.

Quite naturally, many players have tried to obtain these special cards. So far, the cards have been added as part of Team 1 reveal and player item SBCs. Team 1 cards are available in all packs but have extremely low odds.

Duration: 2 days

Reward: untradeable Rare Mixed Players Pack + Future Stars Token

Duration: 2 days

Reward: untradeable Rare Mixed Players Pack + Future Stars Token

What players can do is to obtain as many packs as possible. Almost every pack has the potential to contain a Future Stars item if a player can be lucky enough. Hence, it becomes paramount for every FIFA 22 player to try and complete SBCs like the Future Stars Challenge 5.

Tasks, costs and rewards for the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Nationalities: Max 4

Same League Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The cost of completing the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC is between 3,500-6,000 FUT coins based on the player's platform. There is more than one way to complete the squad, and players should focus on fodder availability.

Like all previous SBCs in this series, the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC is available for less than 48 hours. It's non-repeatable, which means that every player in the game will only be able to complete it once.

Review of the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Today's release will reward players with one Rare Mixed Players Pack upon completion. The reward potential is higher than the completion cost, and the chances of breaking even are pretty high. Hence, this is one strong reason why every FIFA 22 player should be completing this SBC.

Additionally, the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC comes with a bonus swap token. This token can be used in the Future Stars Swap program in the future. The program has several highly valued rewards, including the chance to obtain a guaranteed Future Stars player item. Hence, players have not one but two reasons to complete today's SBC.

