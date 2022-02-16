FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Future Stars Challenge 9 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 continues with Future Stars Challenge SBCs with the ninth release of the series. The Future Stars promo has added unique cards for incredibly talented young footballers.

These cards have been as part of two teams and player item SBCs. While these cards are available in every pack, the odds of obtaining one are extremely low. But thanks to SBCs like the Future Stars Challenge 9, players get to earn extra packs easily.

Players will have to be incredibly lucky to pack a Future Stars item from the obtained pack. However, players can still earn potentially valuable items, either for the squad or as fodder. The Future Stars Challenge 9 SBC is simple and easy to complete and are perfect for every FIFA 22 player.

Tasks, cost and reward of Future Stars Challenge 9 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Leagues: Max 4

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Min 2

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Future Stars SBC has a cost of completion between 5,000-6,500 FUT coins. However, the potential solutions are pretty simple, and players should focus on fodder as much as possible.

Like the previous releases, the Future Stars Challenge 9 SBC is live in the game for only 48 hours. It's non-repeatable, which means every player can do it at most once.

Review of the Future Stars Challenge 9 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Today's SBC will reward players with one Gold Players Pack, a pretty poor reward. The Future Stars Challenge 9 will share the joint spot for the worst rewards with another release in the series.

The only reason players should be doing this is the additional Swaps token. These tokens are precious as they can be used in the Future Stars Swap program, which is currently active.

There are several high-value rewards available, including guaranteed Future Stars items. This is the only reason why every FIFA 22 player must complete the Future Stars Challenge 9 SBC.

