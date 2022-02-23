FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the German Power SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has again released a single task SBC under the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo, and this one is undoubtedly themed around the Bundesliga.

February has certainly been a month of single-task SBCs, which has been very helpful for players. Players have collected useful fodder even when the cards haven't been that good. There have been a couple of popular promos, including the now expired Future Stars and the current RTTF promo.

Duration: 2 days

Reward: tradeable Gold Players Pack

The current promo contains special cards for footballers present in the final rounds of the European club competitions. These cards can be obtained from many packs but have severely low odds. By completing the German Power SBC, players can have another go for a possible chance at an RTTF card.

Tasks, cost and review of the German Power SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

# of players from RB Salzburg + # of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

The German Power SBC has a completion cost of about 11,000-13,000 FUT coins. Players are highly advised to complete it with as much fodder as possible.

The German Power SBC can only be done once and is live in the game for 48 hours.

Review of the German Power SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completion, the German Power SBC will reward compelling players with one Gold Players Pack. Unless a FIFA 22 player can complete this SBC with fodder, the chances of breaking even are at a bare minimum.

Players are guaranteed only one rare gold item, which may not even be a player's card. Unless a player is super lucky or does so with zero investment, there is very little sense in doing the German Power SBC.

There have been some great single-task SBCs in FIFA 22 and even in February. The rewards for those SBCs were significant compared to their costs and offered great valuation in return. The German Power SBC is the exact opposite and will be a major disappointment to the fans.

