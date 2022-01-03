FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the High Consistency SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another single-task SBC as part of the ongoing Headliners promo, and this one goes by the name of High Consistency.

The Headliners promo was released on New Year's Eve and features special player items of footballers who have been head turners since last year. Alongside the release of Team 1, the Headliners promo has featured player items and single-task SBCs like the High Consistency SBC.

With plenty of new players entering the game after picking up FIFA 22 across different seasonal sales, this is an excellent opportunity for them to benefit from. These SBCs are affordable to complete and provide a better chance to upgrade one's Ultimate Team squad at a cheaper price.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the High Consistency SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task for the High Consistency SBC

Nationalities: Max 4

Same League Count: Min 6

Same Club Count: Max 7

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

The High Consistency SBC can be completed from scratch in FIFA 22 under 5,000 FUT coins. However, players can further reduce the cost by using fodder from their own collections to make the rewards more valuable.

What is High Consistency SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The High Consistency SBC is the second single-task SBC to feature from the Headliners Promo. It's non-repeatable, which means every FIFA 22 player can complete it only once. Players have a little less than 48 hours to complete the task and submit a squad.

Review of the High Consistency SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The irony lies in the fact that FIFA 22 lacks a show of consistency by releasing SBCs like High Consistency. There have been some great releases in the past couple of months, especially the ones which were released during the Adidas Numbers Up promo. However, to reward players with one Gold Players Pack feels silly at the point where FIFA 22 is right now as a game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Moving forward into January and with the upcoming TOTY event, FIFA 22 players will hope to see better SBCs in the upcoming days as the content on the first two days of the new year has not been good.

Edited by R. Elahi