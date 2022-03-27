FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Rate My Team SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released yet another single task SBC under the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo, with the latest one being called Rate My Team. These SBCs have given lucrative packs to players as completion rewards.

While some rewards have been better than others, they have provided bonus opportunities for players to earn special items in the Ultimate Team.

Fantasy FUT has released Team 2 cards, under which players have received thirteen exciting options for their squads. These cards are available in most of the packs in the game.

However, the odds of getting one are low and could realistically cost a fortune for a player. Luckily, players can earn one additional pack by completing Rate My Team SBC. There's always a chance for players to obtain valuable cards to add to their respective FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads.

Tasks, cost and review of the Rate My Team SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Leagues: Min 3

Same Nation Count: Max 5

Clubs: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rate My Team SBC would cost between 3,750-4,800 FUT coins approximately based on the players' platform. The final cost will come down when players use a large amount of fodder. Based on the conditions, it won't be too challenging to use fodder at this stage of the game.

Like the previous ones, players have less than 48 hours to complete it. They can also do so only once, as the SBC is non-repeatable.

Review of the Rate My Team SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Several single-task SBCs have been released under the Fantasy FUT promo. They have been added along with the release of two teams of special cards and player item SBCs.

In comparison, the reward potential of SBCs like the Rate My Team SBC is low, but they cost next to nothing to complete. Players will be receiving one Small Prime Mixed Players upon completion of the Rate My Team SBC.

There have been a few SBCs in the series that have offered better rewards on paper. However, this is one of the cheapest SBCs in completion cost. With the special Team 2 cards now obtainable, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players should complete the SBC released today.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar