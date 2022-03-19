FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Wildcard SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released the FUT Fantasy promo and introduced its first single-task SBC called Wildcard SBC, which is now open to all the players. These simple SBCs are easy to complete, and the packs they reward can earn valuable cards for the players. The promo has already revealed Team 1, which contains thirteen excellent cards.

The chances of finding these cards in packs are very low. The best thing for players to resort to is to open as many applicable packs as possible. They can quickly earn an additional pack by completing the Wildcard SBC. If they're lucky enough, the players can add a FUT Fantasy card to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, cost, and review of the Wildcard SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 6

Nationalities: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Wildcard SBC has an approximate cost of completion ranging between 4,000-6,000 FUT coins, based on the player's platform. There is high scope for the use of plenty of fodder, which could potentially reduce the completion cost to zero.

The Wildcard SBC is the first single-task SBC in this promo and will be available for less than 2 days. FIFA 22 players can also complete it only once due to its non-repeatable nature.

Review of the Wildcard SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Wildcard SBC will reward one Rare Electrum Players pack upon completion. The low completion cost of this SBC makes it extremely lucrative. Additionally, there's a strong chance for players to complete the SBC with cheap fodder, which brings the potential completion cost down to zero.

The FUT Fantasy promo has just started with a strong set of cards. However, single-task SBCs are also important due to several reasons. Some of these SBCs have had poor rewards in the past, which makes them avoidable.

This is not the case with the Wildcard SBC, as it has a good cost-to-rewards ratio. If a player is lucky enough, they could potentially land a FUT Fantasy Team 1 card for their respective FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

