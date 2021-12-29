FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to earn a bonus OTW, Rulebreakers, Numbers Up or TOTGS item in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another great single task SBC with the launch of the second Party Bag SBC. It allows players another chance to obtain an item from the previous promos.

The first Party Bag SBC arrived in FIFA 22 shortly after the release of the Winter Wildcards promo. However, the SBC rewards players will receive a player item that doesn't belong to the Winter Wildcards promo. However, players need not worry as it includes items belonging to the previous promos well received by the community.

Matt Heyhoe @MHeyhoe91 Party bag SBC 👀



How’d you guys get on?? Party bag SBC 👀How’d you guys get on?? https://t.co/6clg6BnLLa

This provides an excellent opportunity for players who have joined the FIFA 22 party of late. These players now have a viable alternative for a player item from the previous promos without relying on the FUT market.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Party Bag SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task for the Party Bag SBC

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 1

The second release of the Party Bag SBC in FIFA 22 has a completion cost of 31,000 FUT coins. However, as usual, it can be done for less by using existing fodder. FIFA 22 players should complete it in such a way that minimizes the cost.

What is the Party Bag SBC in FIFA 22?

The Party Bag SBC is a Winter Wildcards SBC that rewards player items from previous promos released in FIFA 22. It's a single task SBC that is non-repeatable and can be completed at most once. It is live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for the next three days, so players don't have much time to waste.

Review of the Party Bag SBC in FIFA 22

During its first release, the Party Bag SBC offered a different reward than what was made available in FIFA 22. While the completion costs are fair, there is a heavy reliance on luck.

Also Read Article Continues below

Not every available item from the SBC will justify the cost of investment. The Party Bag SBC is more suitable for FIFA 22 players who are risk lovers. Although it could be potentially costlier, safer players can acquire the items of their choice from the FUT market.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar