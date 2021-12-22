FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Party Bag SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has added an interesting single task SBC from the current Winter Wildcards promo in the Ultimate Team as the Party Bag SBC has been released.

Single task SBCs are picking up the pace in December as FIFA 22 is about to enter the festive period of Christmas. There are plans for upcoming events like the Wildcards Swaps program, which has been built on the model of the ongoing Icon Swaps 1 program.

Single task SBCs which are being released daily in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, not only come with their own set of rewards but each of them drops a Winter Wildcards Swaps token. These tokens can be used for great rewards once the Wildcards Swaps program commences on December 26.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Party Bag SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task for the Party Bag SBC

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Party Bag SBC has a completion cost of about 32000 coins when a player wants to complete the SBC from scratch. The final price will naturally decrease based on the amount of FIFA 22 players' fodder they can potentially use.

What is the Party Bag SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The Party Bag SBC is the latest single task SBC to feature from the Winter Wildcards promo for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It is live in the game for less than three days, so players must hurry to complete the SBC. The Party Bag SBC is also non-repeatable, which means that every FIFA 22 player will be able to complete it only once.

Review of the Party Bag SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 players have finally received an SBC in the game that offers uniqueness in its rewards. Players will receive a player item upon completing the Party Bag SBC. This player item is guaranteed to be an Ones to Watch (OTW), Rulebreakers, Adidas Numbers Up, or TOTGS player item.

While there is heavy reliance on luck, the potential gains from the relatively costlier single task SBC are immense. All the four promos have some great player items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. If a player is really lucky, they will be able to obtain a reward that will have a much greater value than the amount invested.

