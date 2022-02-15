FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has again released a pair of icon cards representing African superstars so players can add the mid icon card of Samuel Eto'o to their FUT squad.

Icon cards are special items for footballers who have retired from the game as legends. These cards have a great set of stats and have immense nostalgic value as well. Each icon card comes in three variants - base, mid and prime, with the base having the lowest and prime having the highest set of stats.

Icon cards are generally available in all the packs of FIFA 22 if the packs are applicable to contain them. But the chances of obtaining an icon card from packs are meager. The Samuel Eto'o mid icon SBC may have a bit of a higher cost, but players are assured of their rewards.

Michael @TheCrushxr Today's 6pm content:



Mid Icon Player Pick (85, 85, 87, 87 Squads)

81+ Player Picks (1 of 2 choices)

Didier Drogba Prime Icon SBC (6 Squads)

Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC (8 Squads)

Future Stars Token Objective



#FIFA22 #FUT Today's 6pm content:Mid Icon Player Pick (85, 85, 87, 87 Squads)81+ Player Picks (1 of 2 choices)Didier Drogba Prime Icon SBC (6 Squads)Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC (8 Squads)Future Stars Token Objective #FUT 22 ⏰ Today's 6pm content:✅ Mid Icon Player Pick (85, 85, 87, 87 Squads)✅ 81+ Player Picks (1 of 2 choices)✅ Didier Drogba Prime Icon SBC (6 Squads)✅ Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC (8 Squads)✅ Future Stars Token Objective#FIFA22 #FUT #FUT22 https://t.co/9S4sIzDd9f

Tasks, cost and review of Samuel Eto'o mid icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Leon Indomable

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) Nerazzuri

# of players from Inter: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) League Legend

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) League Finesse

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

8) 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

The completion cost at the time of writing is around 800k as the SBC has caused a slight inflation in fodder prices. Players are advised to do it so that their fodder can be used as much as possible. This will ensure that the completion cost is lesser and make the rewards more valuable.

Review of the Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 90 rated ST card is a solid option for players to have for their Ultimate Team squad. The card has a great Pace of 91 along with 93 Finishing. The 88 Dribbling fits pretty nicely, and the card is a good one when one considers the 4* Weak Foot and 4* Skill Moves.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Samuel Eto'o mid icon SBC has good value and is doable with plenty of time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar