FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Raphael Varane Flashback SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another Flashback card, with the latest one featuring Manchester United and French superstar Raphael Varane.

Flashback cards are unique player items that are reminders of special achievement in a footballer's career. The Flashback card of Raphael Varane goes back to a moment in FIFA 19 when he was included in the Team of the Year (TOTY XI).

Flashback cards, like every promo card, have major upgrades over the base variant of a player.

Flashback cards have so far appeared in FIFA 22 as part of SBCs only. In order to add Varane's Flashback item to their FUT squad, the player will need to complete all the tasks of the SBC. While the process is usually costlier, there are no questions of statistical odds. Players are guaranteed a reward and know for certain what their investments are going to get them.

Tasks, costs and review of the Raphael Varane Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Past and Present

# of players from Real Madrid + # of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Les Bleus

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 1

3) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) 87-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) League Finesse

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The cost of Raphael Varane Flashback SBC is still being determined but it looks really costly. However, the SBC is live on FIFA 22 for 30 days. With the TOTY promo going on, there's plenty of scope for players to earn a lot of SBC for cheap prices. Using the fodder will significantly reduce the cost.

Players will need to complete all 7 tasks within the stipulated time to earn the special card.

Review of Raphael Varane Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 92 rated CB card is a highly powerful item when one considers the meta in FIFA 22 meta. The card has an 88 pace which is incredible as several attackers don't have such a high pace. Additionally, the players will get 93 Defense and 90 Physicality.

While Raphael Varane's Flashback card is expensive, it's an extremely powerful card. The 30 day period leaves plenty of room for players to grind for fodder and do the SBC for cheap.

