FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the TOTY Challenge 3 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has launched its third TOTY Challenge SBC after a hiatus of a day, and players can once again potentially upgrade their squad easily.

The Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is yet to add all the cards to packs across the game. Players will have to wait until January 28 to have a chance for all 11 TOTY items from the packs. It's to be noted that although these items can be found in every pack, the statistical odds are extremely low and could cost a player lot of FIFA points and FUT coins.

Players shouldn't sleep on the TOTY Challenge 3 SBC as it provides a cheap and efficient way to improve their squad. The TOTY Challenge SBCs have been incredibly low-cost and easy to do. The third release of the series continues on the same path.

Tasks, costs and review of the TOTY Challenge 3 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Same League Count: Min 7

Same Nation Count: Max 9

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

The TOTY Challenge 3 SBC continues to be on the same track in terms of cost and will set the player back by 5,500-7,000 FUT coins. Players can reduce costs by using fodder from their FIFA 22 collection to make the rewards more lucrative.

The TOTY Challenge 3 SBC is non-repeatable and can only be done once. It's live in the game for 48 hours, so players shouldn't delay too long if they want to complete the SBC.

Review of the TOTY Challenge 3 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The first two TOTY Challenge SBCs were quite good. Challenge 1 SBC gave a pack worth 50,000 FUT coins, and the second one gave a pack worth 35,000 FUT coins. In comparison, the TOTY Challenge 3 SBC rewards a Gold Players Pack to FIFA 22 players on completion.

Irrespective of the completion costs, this is a major letdown as the reward potential of the current one is extremely poor. The Gold Players Pack is very low in value, and there is almost no chance that a person will break even unless they use fodder. The TOTY Challenge 3 SBC in FIFA 22 should be avoided at all costs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar