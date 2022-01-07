FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the 85+ Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another single-task SBC in FIFA 22 from the ongoing Headliners promo, and by completing it, players are guaranteed an 85+ rated player to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

With the steady influx of new players, the holiday season and different sales, these SBCs provide a great opportunity for all FIFA 22 players to improve their squads. There are several ways to improve one's squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but these SBCs provide one of the easiest ways to strengthen the team.

Although the 85+ Upgrade SBC has a degree of randomness associated with it, the costs are lesser compared to some of the more expensive ones, which drop player items. With some luck, a FIFA 22 player can amplify the amount of FUT coins they would be investing to complete the single task.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 85+ Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the 85+ Upgrade SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

This is a costlier single-task SBC as the approximate cost of completion is around 25,000 FUT coins. There are several ways to complete the SBC and the best direction to choose for a FIFA 22 player will be to go in a way that uses a high volume of fodder from their own collection.

What is the 85+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The latest single-task SBC in FIFA 22 features from the Headliners promo. It is a non-repeatable SBC and hence can only be completed once at most. On top of that, the SBC is available for less than 24 hours and FIFA 22 players will have to be quick if they want to complete a single task.

Review of the 85+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Also Read Article Continues below

The reward of the 85+ Upgrade has potential and in some senses, it's an SBC worth doing. However, the catch comes at the cost of the SBC. It is extremely affordable if a FIFA 22 player has untradeable in-forms which have no other use. Otherwise, the cost to rewards is quite high and the SBC could be avoided in that case.

Edited by R. Elahi