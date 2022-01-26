FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has given an excellent opportunity to all its players to earn themselves a mid or prime icon for their respective FUT squads.

The Team of the Year (TOTY) promo has brought about some wonderful SBCs. Some of those have been cheaper, like the TOTY Challenge SBC, while others like the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC are costlier. However, icon cards are pretty expensive in general in FIFA 22, especially if they're mid or prime versions.

Icon cards are special player items representing footballers who have retired as legends in the game. The cards are available across all packs but at extremely low odds. They have also boosted stats and costs on the FUT market. The mid version refers to the middle version of an icon card, while prime versions are the highest and have the best stats.

Tasks, costs and review of the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 87-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC costs between 514,000-540,000 FUT coins based on the user's platform. Players should use as much fodder as possible to reduce the cost. The SBC is live on FIFA 22 for a couple of weeks, so players have the chance to save coins and try it later as well. However, it's a non-repeatable SBC, so players can only do it once.

Review of the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has good reward potential. If the player gets a mid icon, there's a chance that they might have overspent. However, most Prime Icons cost more than the investment cost.

This is one of the best icon-related SBCs in FIFA 22 so far. If a player is interested in adding an icon to their squad, this is arguably the best option to invest in.

