FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Pump Up The Crowds SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another single task SBC after the debacle of the 75+ Player Pick SBC last evening and this one goes by the name of Pump Up The Crowds SBC.

December was going well when it came to single-task SBCs, which is very important to ensure that FIFA 22 remains free-to-play competitive in some senses. These single-task SBCs are simple and cheap to complete, and provide great opportunities to the FIFA 22 beginner players especially.

Pump Up The Crowds SBC is another single-task SBC belonging to the ongoing Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The promo features special player items of the footballers who were the best performers in the group stage of this year's Champions League.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Pump Up The Crowds SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Pump Up The Crowds SBC

Nationalities: Min 2

Clubs: Max 5

Same League Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Pump Up The Crowds SBC has a completion cost of around 5000 coins for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Despite being at a very early phase, it is unlikely that the cost of completion will change. However, the actual cost of completion can be a lot lower if FIFA 22 players use the fodder in their collection.

What is Pump Up The Crowds SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Pump Up The Crowds SBC is a single-task, non-repeatitive SBC that belongs to the TOTGS promo and has been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate team on December 7th at 6 PM UK time.

The SBC is a simple and easy SBC to complete but FIFA 22 players will have the SBC available for less than 48 hours and must hurry if they plan on completing it.

Review of Pump Up The Crowds SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

After last evening's major debacle, EA Sports seems to be in the mood to make up for its player base. Pump Up The Crowds SBC rewards one Rare Elctrum Player Pack to every FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player who completes the SBC in time.

Compared to the cost of completion, Pump Up The Crowds SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is arguably the second-best single-task SBC to be released in the month of December to date.

