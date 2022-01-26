FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete TOTY Challenge 4 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released its fourth Challenge SBC under the Team of the Year banner, and players can avail another easy-to-do SBC. January 28 is close, which is from when all the TOTY items will be available in packs for the players.

The TOTY items will be available across all packs and can be obtained from players' packs from completing the TOTY Challenge 4 SBC. However, there's a massive caveat regarding obtaining these compelling TOTY player items.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

25k & 45k Promo Packs

50k Plus, 100k & 125k LRs

TOTY 19

Featured TOTW Item

Silver Stars Obj

The Silver Beasts Obj

Wielka Orkiestra Obj

81+ Defender Upgrade SBC

TOTY Challenge 4 SBC

LaLiga POTM Nominees

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-schedu… Today's new FUT content:25k & 45k Promo Packs50k Plus, 100k & 125k LRsTOTY 19Featured TOTW ItemSilver Stars ObjThe Silver Beasts ObjWielka Orkiestra Obj81+ Defender Upgrade SBCTOTY Challenge 4 SBCLaLiga POTM Nominees Today's new FUT content:✔️25k & 45k Promo Packs✔️ 50k Plus, 100k & 125k LRs✔️ TOTY 19✔️ Featured TOTW Item✔️ Silver Stars Obj✔️ The Silver Beasts Obj✔️ Wielka Orkiestra Obj✔️ 81+ Defender Upgrade SBC✔️ TOTY Challenge 4 SBC✔️ LaLiga POTM Nomineesfifauteam.com/fifa-22-schedu… https://t.co/3Xm6WGQho0

The statistical odds of obtaining the TOTY items are extremely low. While there have been instances where players have obtained multiple TOTY items in a single pack, the chances of that happening are very rare.

However, there's no harm in completing the TOTY Challenge 4 SBC as it's cheap and easy. Moreover, there's a chance, albeit a low one, for the pack to contain a TOTY item as well.

Tasks, costs, and review of the TOTY Challenge 4 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 6

Same Club Count: Max 3

Player Level: Min Silver

Rare: Min 8

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The completion cost of the TOTY Challenge 4 SBC ranges between 3,000-6,000 FUT coins based on the players' platform. The SBC is available for less than 48 hours and is non-repeatable. Hence, players can complete it at most once.

The conditions for the TOTY Challenge 4 SBC are pretty straightforward, and players should look to make the team based out of two leagues. There is an excellent scope for fodder to reduce the price further.

Review of the TOTY Challenge 4 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The TOTY Challenge 4 SBC rewards players with one Rare Mixed Players Pack upon completion. While this reward may not be as good as the rewards from the first two challenges SBCs.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, this one is better than yesterday's TOTY Challenge 3 SBC, which came with a very poor reward. While the reward potential is not too terrific, the low costs and possible chance for a free TOTY item make the SBC worth doing in FIFA 22.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar