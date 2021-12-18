FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC in FUT 22

It hasn't taken long for the latest promo of FIFA 22 to release its own single-task SBC as the Winter Wildcards Challenge has arrived in Ultimate Team.

Winter Wildcards SBC is the first single-task SBC from the freshly released Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The promo is highly interesting as it contains all kinds of positional stats and permanent upgrades. The first team of Winter Wildcards promo was released earlier today along with the Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC.

FIFA 22 fans will be excited by the fact that EA Sports has continued releasing single-task SBCs irrespective of the promo. Single-task SBCs are cheap and extremely easy to complete. They are useful to any FIFA 22 player, but particularly to beginners who are priced out of complex SBCs.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC

The relevant tasks for this SBC have been laid out below:

Clubs: Min 3

Same League Count: Max 7

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

In the initial stages, the Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC seems to have a completion cost of 8000 coins in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. However, the expenses will vary based on the usage of fodder by FIFA 22 players.

What is the Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The Winter Wildcards Challenge is the first single-task SBC belonging to the latest Winter Wildcards promo. It is a non-repeatable SBC so players will not be able to do it more than once.

The SBC is live on FIFA 22 for a little less than 48 hours so players should hurry.

Review of the Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 players have finally got a great single-task SBC after several days. The Winter Wildcards Challenge rewards players with one Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack and an additional token.

This token can be used later in the Wildcard Swaps program when it launches on 26 December 2021 in FIFA 22. Overall, the Winter Wildcards Challenge is an excellent SBC and the latest promo has had a very bright debut in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul