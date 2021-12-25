FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to earn a bonus Winter Wildcards token and draft token in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has some bonus gifts for all the players as part of the latest single task SBC that it has released on the eve of Christmas at 6.00pm UK time.

With the Wildcards Swap program coming up, FIFA 22 players will not want to miss out on this additional token. All they need to do to earn this bonus Winter Wildcards token is to complete a simple single task SBC. Players will also receive an additional draft token upon completion.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- Winter Wildcards Trippier OBJ

- Winter Wildcards Kainz SBC

- Racing Club Set SBC

- JuL Set SBC

- Draft Your Squad SBC



We will be live later today with the new squad for WL Daily Content Review:- Winter Wildcards Trippier OBJ- Winter Wildcards Kainz SBC- Racing Club Set SBC- JuL Set SBC- Draft Your Squad SBCWe will be live later today with the new squad for WL #FIFA22 Daily Content Review: - Winter Wildcards Trippier OBJ - Winter Wildcards Kainz SBC - Racing Club Set SBC - JuL Set SBC - Draft Your Squad SBC We will be live later today with the new squad for WL #FIFA22 https://t.co/Tr2QdMD3Zv

FIFA 22 players will likely have an exciting week coming up as the Winter Swaps program is all set for release. They will be able to trade the Winter Wildcards tokens that they have earned for valuable rewards of their choice.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Draft Your Squad SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task for the Draft Your Squad SBC

Leagues: Min 2

Nationalities: Max 8

Same Nation Count: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Draft Your Squad SBC looks to have a completion cost of around 11,000 FUT coins when started from scratch. However, FIFA 22 players should use as much fodder as possible to reduce the final cost.

What is the Draft Your Squad SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Although Draft Your Squad SBC is a single task SBC from the Winter Wildcards promo, it is different from the Winter Wildcards Challenges. The SBC will reward FIFA 22 players with one draft token instead of any pack rewards.

Additionally, players will earn a bonus Winter Wildcards token that can be used once the Wildcards Swap program begins on 26 December 2021.

Draft Your Squad SBC is live for the next six days so FIFA 22 players should not stall for too long if they would like to earn bonus tokens.

Review of the Draft Your Squad SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

It's indeed a nice gesture that EA Sports is providing an opportunity to earn a bonus Winter Wildcards token. This way, players will be able to make up for an SBC they might have missed in the past.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Draft Your Squad looks a lot more expensive than it should be and players should only complete it if they need to.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul