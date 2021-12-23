FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Winter Wildcards Oghenekaro Etebo player item in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released the sixth straight player item SBC from the current ongoing Winter Wildcards promo, and it features the special player item of Watford midfielder Oghenklaro Etebo.

By completing the Winter Wildcards Oghenakro Etebo SBC, FIFA 22 players are assured of adding an item from the latest promo. There are alternate ways of obtaining a Winter Wildcards item as they are also available in packs. However, the odds of receiving the item from packs are a lot lesser, and players will have to rely on blind luck.

It can be quite worthwhile for a FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player to complete the Winter Wildcards player item SBC. The promo has been a hit with the community as it features player items that have received permanent upgrades. There are also unique player items like 'shapeshifter' items that are part of the promo.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winter Wildcards Oghenekaro Etebo card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Premier League

# of players from the Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 84-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Winter Wildcards Oghenekaro Etebo SBC seems to have a cost of around 102,000 coins to complete from scratch. There are different ways to go around while completing the tasks. However, players are advised to choose a path that results in maximum usage of the fodder they have in hand to reduce the cost.

What is Winter Wildcards Oghenekaro Etebo SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Winter Wildcards Oghenekaro Etebo is the latest player item SBC from the Winter Wildcards promo, and it has three tasks. Players will have to complete all three tasks to earn the special player item of the Nigerian footballer. They must do so within the next week as the SBC will expire post that period.

Review of Oghenekaro Etebo's Wildcards item

Oghenekaro Etebo's Wildcards item is an 86-rated CM card. Like yesterday's Houssem Aouar Wildcards item, this CM item also has a good amount of Pace with an 83 rating. With 86 Defense and 85 Physicality, FIFA 22 players can quite easily use this card in the CDM position as well in case they are missing a good defensive midfielder in their lineups.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar