FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Winter Wildcards Houssem Aouar player item

FIFA 22 has continued the sequence of dropping player item SBCs in the Winter Wildcards promo. The latest one features Lyon star Houssem Aouar as the available item.

WInter Wildcards SBC has featured items that are quite unique compared to the ones from other promos. In general, FIFA 22 has dropped several interesting promos.

While the Winter Wildcards promo features some similarities, like the boosts in ratings, it has a certain degree of individuality as well.

Suffice to say, the FIFA 22 community have increased their demands for obtaining these special items which are available in packs. But completing challenges like the Winter Wildcards Houssem Aouar SBC is the only guaranteed way to add a Winter Wildcards item to someone's FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winter Wildcards Houssem Aouar card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

While the Winter Wildcards Houssem Aouar SBC was recently released in the game, it seems to have an approximate cost of around 166000 coins. Given the reception of the player's item, there may be an increase in cost.

As usual, both tasks can be completed at a cheaper cost if a FIFA 22 player uses fodder that they already own.

What is Winter Wildcards Houssem Aouar SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

FIFA 22 players can obtain the Winter Wildcard edition of Houssem Aouar by completing the given SBC. It is a two-task SBC which will expire in about a week.

Review of the Winter Wildcards Houssem Aouar SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Houssem Aouar's Winter Wildcards item is a 87-rated CM card. The card will likely do very well on the meta with 86 Pace and 90 Dribbling. Those stats are incredible for a CM.

Additionally, the card has 86 Shooting and 86 Passing. With this set of stats, FIFA 22 players could potentially play the card in a much more attacking role as well.

Irrespective of its position of deployment, Houssem Aouar's Winter Wildcards SBC is an excellent challenge featuring an impressive player item. The cost may be slightly on the higher side, but there's no doubting the card's quality, especially when one considers the FIFA 22 meta.

