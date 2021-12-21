FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Winter Wildcards Tyler Magloire player item in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has continued releasing player item SBC under the Winter Wildcards promo, and the latest one features Blackburn centre-back, Tyler Magloire.

The Winter Wildcards promo has been one of the best promos that have been released so far in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Featuring special "shapeshifter" cards and permanent upgrades, the Winter Wildcards items have been a great addition to the game so far. The special player items are available on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team across all packs.

Despite being available in packs, the odds of packing one are extremely low. There is no guarantee irrespective of the amount of coins being spent in pack openings. Instead, compleing Winter Wildcards, Tyler Magloire SBC can guarantee FIFA 22 players obtain an insured Winter Wildcards item to add to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winter Wildcards Tyler Magloire card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) England

# of players from England: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Winter Wildcards Tyler Magloire has a cost of around 102000 coins to complete the SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The final cost of completion will be reduced based on the usage of fodder from the existing collection of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players.

What is Winter Wildcards Tyler Magloire SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Winter Wildcards Tyler Magloire SBC lets players obtain a special edition card of Tyler Magloire to add to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad. The SBC has two costs, and players will have to complete both to finish the SBC and earn the special player item. The SBC is live for about a week in FIFA 22, so players will need to hurry to obtain the card.

Review of Winter Wildcards Tyler Magloire SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 84 rated CB card of Tyler Magloire looks like a pretty decent card. The defender's 91 Pace looks insane considering FIFA 22 meta. The card also has 82 Defense and 86 Physicality to ensure the defensive quality of the card.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the SBC could have been cheaper, and it would have been better had the SBC been a single-task SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar