FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Mateo Kovacic Showdown card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has introduced a new set of showdown rivalry that features two English clubs in the form of Chelsea and Liverpool. While Naby Keita is the representative of Liverpool, midfielder Matteo Kovacic is the one from Chelsea. FIFA 22 players can unlock a special card by completing Mateo Kovacic Showdown SBC.

Vilchis @VilchisUT



Kovacic VS Keita lucen interesantes pero no me emocionan mucho ¿ Te harias a alguno ?



📍LAS STATS SON PREDICCIÓN



#fifa22 #liverpool #chelsea showdown filtrado!Kovacic VS Keita lucen interesantes pero no me emocionan mucho ¿ Te harias a alguno ?📍LAS STATS SON PREDICCIÓN showdown filtrado!Kovacic VS Keita lucen interesantes pero no me emocionan mucho ¿ Te harias a alguno ? 📍LAS STATS SON PREDICCIÓN#fifa22 #liverpool #chelsea https://t.co/OR4KqEkH7I

The showdown promo has appeared in pairs and features a match of great rivalry and hostility. Showdown items have so far been available in FIFA 22 as SBCs only, and the tradition has now continued for the time being. In certain ways, players are guaranteed a showdown item rather than having to depend on good luck to find one.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Mateo Kovacic Showdown card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Mateo Kovacic Showdown SBC has a completion cost of about 109,000 FUT coins, and it can be further reduced by using existing fodder of someone's own collection.

What is Mateo Kovacic's Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Mateo Kovacic is one of two SBCs belonging to the current Showdown match. It is a set of two tasks, so FIFA 22 players will have to complete both tasks to obtain the special cards. Players have less than 48 hours to complete the SBC and unlock the special card.

Review of the Mateo Kovacic Showdown card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Also Read Article Continues below

Mateo Kovacic has an 87-rated CM card as his showdown player item. The card has 80 Pace and 92 Dribbling, but that's more or less where the card stalls. Both showdown items have been mediocre. While this card can operate well as a central midfielder, there are better avenues to invest in if a FIFA 22 player has 110,000 FUT coins to spend.

Edited by R. Elahi