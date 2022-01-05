FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Record Breaker Odsonne Edouard card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has added another Record Breaker card to the game following the release of Inaki Williams. The latest one features Crystal Palace star Odsonne Edouard.

Odsonne Edouard achieved a remarkable feat in 2021 when he became the fastest goal scorer as a Premier League debutant. The Frenchman has achieved quite a majestic record.

To make the occasion even more special, FIFA 22 players will be able to complete an SBC to obtain the special player item of Odsonne Edouard. This is an untradeable item which means the SBC is the only way for FIFA 22 players to unlock and obtain the card.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Record Breaker Odsonne Edouard card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Les Bleus

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Record Breaker Odsonne Edouard SBC has a completion cost of about 125,000 FUT coins. The cost will be reduced further if a FIFA 22 player can use fodder from their existing collection.

Review of the Record Breaker Odsonne Edouard card and SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 85-rated special card could be better but isn't too disappointing. Like the Inaki Williams one, Edouard's Record Breaker item is rapid with its 91 Pace.

It also has 89 Dribbling and 84 Physicality to make it robust against challenges. However, its 84 Shooting could be better.

At 125,000 FUT coins, there are other options from the Premier League that are as good, if not better. Even base variants of cards like Timo Werner and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can do the job at a significantly lower cost.

