FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Winter Wildcards Djibril Sow player item in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has dropped the second player item SBC from the ongoing WInter Wildcards promo, and it features Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, Djibril Sow.

The Winter Wildcards has been a brilliant promo so far for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team with a fantastic launch day. The curious promo has player items in strange positions and permanent upgrades as well. The Winter Wildcards Items can be obtained from these player items from all packs.

However, there is no guarantee of obtaining the Winter Wildcards items from the packs as they have a very low rate of appearances. Completing SBCs like the Winter Wildcards Djibril Sow SBC is a fantastic alternative way to guarantee a Winter Wildcards item will be added to the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winter Wildcards Djibril Sow card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Winter Wildcards Djibril Sow has a completion cost of about 110000 coins for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The prices are unlikely to swing massively, and the final completion cost will vary based on the usage of fodder from a FIFA 22 player's collection.

What is the Winter Wildcard Djibril Show SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The Winter WIldcards Djibril Sow SBC in FIFA 22 is the second player item SBC from the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo. The SBC has two tasks, and players will need to complete both tasks within the stipulated period to earn the special player item. The Winter Wildcards Djibril Sow SBC is live for less than a week, so players must hurry if they would like to complete the SBC.

Review of Winter Wildcards Djibril Sow SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Djibril Sow's Winter Wildcards player item is an 86 rated CM item. The card has quite a great amount of pace to start with. The card is suddenly a pro-meta one with 84 Pace and 85 Dribbling. Additionally, it has 84 Defense as well, but low Physicality means that the item can't be used at the CDM position.

Overall, the Winter Wildcards Djibril Sow is a great item and can be an excellent addition to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players with Bundesliga squads.

