FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Winter Wildcards Wilfried Zaha player item in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a new promo in the form of Winter Wildcards, and the promo has already introduced a player item SBC in the form of Wilfried Zaha.

The Winter Wildcards promo is an intriguing one with the bizarre positions and permanent upgrades it has provided to the player items belonging to the promo. The player items will be available across all packs in FIFA 22 but will have a low chance of obtaining them.

Instead, FIFA 22 players can do player item SBCs like the Winter Wildcards Wilfried Zaha SBC. Instead of opening packs and relying on blind luck, FIFA 22 players will be assured of a Winter Wildcards player item when they complete Wilfried Zaha's SBC. Additionally, players can assess the player item based on their stats to determine if the card is good enough or not.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winter Wildcards Wilfried Zaha card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC:

Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Winter Wildcards Wilfried Zaha SBC seems to have a completion cost of about 170000 coins when a player completes the SBC from scratch. The final cost of completion will also come down significantly depending upon the usage of the existing fodder of the FIFA 22 player.

What is the Winter Wildcards Wilfried Zaha SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The Winter Wildcards Wilfried Zaha SBC is the first player item SBC from the Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This is a non-repeatable but a guaranteed way to obtain a Winter Wildcards special player item in the game. The SBC will not be available forever and will expire from the game in about a week, so players who would love to have the card must hurry.

Review of the Winter Wildcards Wilfried Zaha player item in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Wilfried Zaha's Winter Wildcards item is an 86-rated LF card that looks highly pro-meta. The card may not be extremely high on the overall rating. However, it has a lethal combination of 93 Pace and 91 Dribbling. The item also has 85 Shooting and 80 Physicality.

Overall, the player item is an excellent one in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and is very justifiably priced when one considers the completion cost of his SBC.

Edited by R. Elahi