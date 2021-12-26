FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Winter Wildcards Philippe Countinho item in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has introduced the player item of an absolute superstar as part of the player item SBC on Christmas, and it features Barcelona superstar Philippe Coutinho.

With the introduction of this SBC, FIFA 22 players now have plenty of options to choose from to add a Winter Wildcards item to their Ultimate Team squad. Winter Wildcards contain items that have a unique base position and permanent upgrades. These items are available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs, but there is a strong reliance on luck.

FIFA 22 players are guaranteed a Winter Wildcards item when they complete several player item SBCs that have been introduced in the game so far. These SBCs may cost more, but they take out the luck factor and give a sense of security as to what the FIFA 22 players will be getting out of their investment.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winter Wildcards Philippe Coutinho card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) La Liga

# of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Winter Wildcards Philippe Coutinho costs about 240,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players should rely heavily on their fodder because this is a really expensive SBC to complete.

Review of Philippe Coutinho's Winter Wildcards SBC and item in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 88-rated CAM card of Philippe Coutinho's Winter Wildcards Item is not bad. It has 87 Pace and 89 Dribbling, which are quite favorable towards the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta. Additionally, the card packs a punch in front of the goal with its 86 Shooting.

But the main point of criticism is the cost of completing the SBC. The card should not be costing that much at this point in the game when similar and even better cards are available at lesser prices on the FUT market. The Christmas period has been really disappointing as FIFA 22 players have had extremely mediocre content drops so far.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar