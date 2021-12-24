FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Winter Wildcards Riccardo Orsolini player item

FIFA 22 has released its seventh straight player item SBC from the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo. This time, it features Riccardo Orsolini.

With the Winter Wildcards promo in full swing ahead of the upcoming festive week, FIFA 22 players have been trying their luck out. All the items from Team 1 of the Winter Wildcards promo and the items from the mini release are available in the packs.

However, it's not as easy as it sounds because the chances of obtaining these items from the packs are much lower than ordinary player items.

As things stand, SBCs like the Winter Wildcards Riccardo Orsolini are guaranteed to add at least one Wildcards item to a FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winter Wildcards Riccardo Orsolini card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Pertaining to Italy

# of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Pertaining to Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Riccardo Orsolini Winter Wildcards SBC is significantly cheaper at only 34,000 coins and FIFA 22 players can reduce the costs further by using fodder from their own collection.

What is Winter Wildcards Riccardo Orsolini SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

This is the seventh player item SBC from the Winter Wildcards promo. Through this challenge, FIFA 22 players will be able to earn a Winter Wildcards version of Riccardo Orsolini.

It's a two task SBC so players will need to complete both in order to unlock the reward. The SBC is live in FIFA 22 for around a week so one shouldn't delay too much.

Review of Riccardo Orsolini Winter Wildcards item in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There is no denying the fact that the 85 rated CAM card of Riccardo Orsolini Winter Wildcards is pro-meta. The 85 Pace, 96 Dribbling and 87 Shooting are a great set of stats.

Sadly, there are way too many CAM and ST items from Serie A in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team right now. The SBC has good value and is a beginner-friendly one, but that's the only thing that works in its favor.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul