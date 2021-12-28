FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Thomas Muller Flashback card in FUT 22

A new flashback SBC has arrived in FIFA 22, and this one rewards players with a chance to earn the player item of Thomas Muller.

Flashback cards celebrate the highlight season of the footballer it belongs to. Thomas Muller has been a wonderful footballer for Bayern Munich over the years, and his Flashback item celebrates his beginning years with the Bavarian outfit.

It has been a long time since there has been a new Flashback item in FIFA 22, with the last one being that of Karim Benzema. So far, Flashback items have only been achievable as part of the player's item SBCs, and they're not tradeable in the game. For FIFA 22 players, Flashback items don't appear in the FUT market.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Thomas Muller Flashback card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of Thomas Muller Flashback SBC

# of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Thomas Muller Flashback SBC has a completion cost of about 54,000 FUT coins. The final price of completion will be much less based on the amount of fodder a FIFA 22 player will use from their own fodder.

What is the Thomas Muller Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Thomas Muller is the latest Flashback item to be added to FIFA 22, and his Flashback SBC lets players add a special player item to their Ultimate Team squad. The Flashback SBC has only one task, so FIFA 22 players have a relatively easy SBC to complete.

It's live in the game for about a week, so FIFA 22 players have some time to submit one squad and complete the task to earn the Flashback player item of Thomas Muller.

Review of the Flashback Thomas Muller card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

It's refreshing to see the reemergence of another FIFA 22 Flashback item. The 86 rated CAM card is definitely an upgrade over Muller's base card, which incidentally has more overall. It has 90 Pace and 89 Dribbling, which is great for meta lovers. The card could have had a better Shooting than the 83 it has.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

🇩🇪 Thomas Müller

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-flashb… New Flashback Item SBC🇩🇪 Thomas Müller New Flashback Item SBC🇩🇪 Thomas Müllerfifauteam.com/fifa-22-flashb… https://t.co/uvOhRecTR3

Also Read Article Continues below

The main problem stems from the fact that although the SBC is well valued, there are simply too many good cards in the Bundesliga at the same position. While beginner players can complete the SBC, there are better alternatives on the FUT Market that have lower costs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar