FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete TOTY Flash Challenge SBC in FUT 22

Like the Black Friday promo, FIFA 22 has released flash challenges for the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo, and the first one is available.

The TOTY promo is arguably the most celebrated promo in the FIFA series. The promo brings special items representing players who have been the best footballers over the last year. TOTY items have permanent upgrades over their base variants, and players often break their banks to get these cards.

While TOTY items are available in all the packs, the statistical odds of getting an item are very low. But players can easily improve their teams at easy costs and also collect fodders that can be used in future SBCs. The TOTY Flash Challenge 1 SBC is the first of many, as other SBCs will also appear after its expiration.

Tasks, costs and review of the TOTY Flash Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Leagues: Max 3

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Same Club Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The TOTY Flash Challenge 1 SBC has a cost of completion ranging between 4,000-5,000 FUT coins based on the platform. The costs of the other tasks might be different based on the different sets of tasks. Irrespective of the tasks and costs, FIFA 22 players will be able to reduce the price by using fodder from their own collection.

Review of the TOTY Flash Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The first flash challenge is a solid release and it rewards players with three players packs upon completion. All three players are guaranteed to be gold rare and rated 80+. The cost of the challenge is not high, especially if a player can manage to complete it entirely with fodder. TOTY Flash Challenge 1 SBC has a lot of freedom in how it can be solved and makes it easy for the players.

It remains to be seen what the next set of TOTY Flash Challenges reveal. For the time being, the first release is definitely worth doing, and with luck, players can earn some great rewards.

Edited by R. Elahi