Electronic Arts (EA) has released a brand new 78+ Player Pic SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing players with an opportunity to complete a single-task Squad Building Challenge (SBC) and a chance to pick one of two Rare Gold players guaranteed to have an overall rating higher than 78.

Relatively cheap repeatable SBCs such as these are useful and well-received by players looking for a chance to exchange undesirable cards for new ones. With multiple World Cup promos active, players can also look forward to acquiring a unique card from the challenge.

The SBC, however, will expire in two days. Here is a quick guide on completing the challenge optimally:

The repeatable 78+ Player Pick SBC gives FIFA 23 players a reliable outlet for exchanging fodder for good cards

While a 78+ guarantee does not necessarily translate to solid cards, the fact that they will be Rare Gold means there is a possibility of having highly-rated players as optional men in the squad.

The Squad Building Challenge is simple and only requires a Gold team of eleven players with no restrictions on position, nation, or league. This means that FIFA 23 gamers will not have much trouble completing it several times. Here are the requirements to submit the squads:

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Rewards: 1x1 of 2 78+ Rare Gold Players

Lowest possible cost: 4,400 FUT Coins on any platform

The estimated cost of building the cheapest possible squad to meet the requirements is 4,400 coins. This is possible because the challenge involves no caveats in terms of card choice as long as they are Gold in level. Gamers can use any and all player items to fill the required positions without any restrictions on chemistry or nationality.

Using the lowest-priced Bronze Cards from the FIFA 23 transfer market would be the best option here. Regular players with an abundance of Gold Cards may not even need to use the market to buy cards, completing the SBC without expending any coins.

FUT players looking to grind the repeatable player pick Squad Building Challenge may opt to fill in squad positions by buying the lowest-costing cards from the market. Since there are no restrictions, the cheapest possible Gold Cards are the way to go and will each cost 400 coins. Using sub-80 Gold players from smaller footballing nations will help mitigate the price.

The SBC offers a choice between three players rated 78 or higher, and could provide users with a special or meta card. With promos such as the World Cup Phenoms series and the latest FIFA 23 World Cup Icons team in the pool, lucky players can get one of these boosted cards to add to their squad.

