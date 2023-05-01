FIFA 23 81+ Player Pick TOTS SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The 81+ Player Pick TOTS SBC is live in FIFA 23 and offers an interesting challenge for every player and their Ultimate Team squads. Typically, such resource challenges won’t raise too many eyebrows. Neither the given set of conditions nor the rewards are too notable. However, the ongoing TOTS promo and all the special cards currently available in the packs raise the value of tonight’s SBC.

Your first task will be to predict the number of coins you’ll need to complete the challenge. These coins will be needed to get an adequate amount of fodder. Knowing the potential costs will help you assess the SBC's value. The best way to predict the potential costs will be by analyzing the tasks of the 81+ Player Pick TOTS SBC in FIFA 23.

The 81+ Player Pick TOTS SBC offers useful rewards to all FIFA 23 players

Most resource-item challenges in FIFA 23 are easy to complete, making them perfect for all players. The 81+ Player Pick TOTS SBC has only one task, and its terms and conditions are quite straightforward.

Task 1 - 81+ Player Pick TOTS SBC

Rare: Min 5

Player Level: Exactly Gold

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 81+ Player Pick TOTS SBC will cost about 7,000 FUT coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. While this amount is quite low, you can reduce it further by using cards already present in your Ultimate Team.

You have the next three days to complete tonight’s SBC. You’ll receive a Player Pick, which offers three cards rated 81 or higher. The one you pick will be added to your Ultimate Team squad, while the remainder will be discarded. Do note that all rewards are untradeable, and you can’t sell them on the market.

The Community and Eredivisie cards, which are currently available in packs, have some interesting options. Getting any of those from tonight’s SBC will be the best possible result.

Moreover, you’ll also get 1,250 XP after completing the challenge. This will help you level up your TOTS Swaps progression, which includes some amazing rewards. Aside from high-value fodder packs, you can choose from three TOTS Moments cards. You can also add two FUT Birthday Icons featuring Marcel Desailly and Wayne Rooney if you can complete all 30 tiers.

You can easily complete different resource-item challenges or grind FIFA 23 game modes. This will get you more packs to open for the required fodder.

