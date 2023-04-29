Is the FIFA 23 Community TOTS Tryout Pack worth it?

The Community TOTS Tryout Pack was introduced in FIFA 23 as part of the Team of the Season celebrations. It's available until May 5, and you can grab a special pack for your Ultimate Team collection. While the pack certainly offers boosted chances of getting an ongoing promo item, there's a cost factor in play. It's natural for you to have a dilemma over whether to open the pack.

Moreover, saving as many coins as possible makes plenty of sense since the TOTS promo has just begun. With that being said, there could be a case for you to invest in the Community TOTS Tryout Pack. Let's look at what it offers for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad and how much you'll spend to grab it from the in-game store.

The Community TOTS Tryout Pack comes with a boosted chance for a promo card in FIFA 23

The value of any FIFA 23 pack depends on three significant factors:

The types of possible cards you can get from it.

The odds that are associated with obtaining each item.

The cost of the pack.

You'll get ten items from the Community TOTS Tryout Pack. This includes five Rare Gold Players. All of them will be rated 80 or higher, and one is guaranteed to be 85 or higher.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

🟢 Community TOTS Tryout Pack

🟢 Second-Half Rare Players Pack (LR)

🟢 Second-Half Small Rare Gold Players Pack (LR)

🟢 Premium Gold Players Pack



Promo Packs List

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-promo-… New Promo Packs on the FUT Store:🟢 Community TOTS Tryout Pack🟢 Second-Half Rare Players Pack (LR)🟢 Second-Half Small Rare Gold Players Pack (LR)🟢 Premium Gold Players PackPromo Packs List New Promo Packs on the FUT Store: 🟢 Community TOTS Tryout Pack🟢 Second-Half Rare Players Pack (LR)🟢 Second-Half Small Rare Gold Players Pack (LR)🟢 Premium Gold Players Pack Promo Packs List fifauteam.com/fifa-23-promo-… https://t.co/dkzwExnkxd

The remaining five items include four Community TOTS loan item picks between two players and one Eridivisie TOTS loan item pick between two players. The duration of all the loan items is for seven games in FIFA 23 (friendly matches aren't taken into the count).

Here are the odds of all available rewards that are included in the pack:

Gold 82+ Player: 100%

Gold 88+ Player: 38%

Team of the Week Player: 15%

TOTS player: 13%

TOTS Moments: 3.3%

The Community TOTS Tryout Pack has the best odds of getting a promo item. While these special cards are available in several packs, the odds on them will be a lot lower.

You'll have to spend 75,000 FUT coins to grab this pack. You can do so at most once, and all its rewards will be untradeable. You'll have to use them in your squads or convert them into fodder, as these items can't be sold in the market.

It's a decent pack if you're desperate to try for a Community TOTS card. While there's no guarantee you'll get it from the pack, the odds are reasonable considering its cost.

Poll : 0 votes