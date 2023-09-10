FIFA 23 82 x 100 Upgrade SBC (September 10): How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has re-released the 82 x 100 Upgrade SBC as part of FIFA 23's Preseason promo, tweaking this challenge to make it more affordable than ever before. This inclusion has been popular among fans since its introduction and has been re-released several times with various different sets of requirements. This is the latest repeatable Upgrade challenge.

With Ultimate Team being in the last stretch of FIFA 23's game cycle, and EA FC 24 arriving soon, EA Sports has provided gamers with plenty of content to enjoy and grind. That includes this latest re-released version of the 82 x 100 Upgrade SBC.

The 82 x 100 Upgrade SBC is now cheaper and easier to unlock via SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With Week 2 of the Preseason promo now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has added a host of re-released, old special cards to packs to make this game more exciting. That makes the latest 82 x 100 SBC more enticing than ever before, especially with the new requirements, making it easier to complete with a lower price and fewer squad requirements.

Earlier versions of the same challenge included as many as seven segments. This made it extremely tedious to complete despite the ease of unlocking high-rated fodder. However, gamers will be pleased to learn that this latest version only features four segments.

How to complete the 82 x 100 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the SBC only has four segments, the stipulations and restrictions mentioned below are rather challenging. These are the requirements of this challenge:

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 380,000 FUT coins, which is rather expensive, given the current state of Ultimate Team's economy. However, gamers can easily complete this challenge for next to no coins by simply grinding the 85 x 10 Upgrade SBC, which serves as an excellent source of almost free fodder.

Is it worth completing the 82 x 100 Upgrade SBC?

The second batch of re-released Preseason players contains some very overpowered players released, featuring:

Kylian Mbappe (FUTTIES): 99

Robert Lewandowski (FUTTIES): 99

Lionel Messi (Team of the Season): 98

Garrincha (Shapeshifters Icon): 98

Marcus Rashford (FUTTIES): 98

Paulo Dybala (FUTTIES): 98

David Ginola (FUTTIES Hero): 97

Zinedine Zidane (Trophy Titans Icon): 97

Alessandro Florenzi (FUTTIES): 97

David Alaba (FUTTIES): 97

Ousmane Dembele (Shapeshifters): 97

With so many exciting players up for grabs, the SBC is definitely worth testing your luck with.