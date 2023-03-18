FIFA 23 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC arrived in FIFA 23 after the commencement of the FUT Ballers promo, offering new avenues for players to get important fodder. Such resource-item challenges might not seem attractive initially, but they can be put to great use in the game.

Fodder is incredibly important when it comes to completing different SBCs in FIFA 23. It is used to fill the squads that must be submitted to complete these challenges. Using fodder from their own collections allows players to save coins and improve the valuation of the rewards.

However, it’s not just fodder that FIFA 23 players can get from the 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC. The entire reward pool makes the SBC interesting since there’s no upper limit in terms of the overall.

Let’s take a look at all the tasks that are part of the 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC, which should give players an idea about the potential completion cost. It’s also worth looking at the best possible rewards players can get from the SBC.

The 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC could be hugely beneficial to FIFA 23 players for different reasons

Traditionally, resource-item challenges are easier to complete as they don't usually have a ton of tasks. EA Sports has followed the same pattern by including only two tasks in the 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC. Both tasks have their own set of conditions and include separate packs.

Task 1 – 83-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – 84-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC, FIFA 23 players will need about 110,000 FUT coins if they acquire all the fodder from the market. Using fodder from their own collection will certainly help them reduce the cost.

The SBC is available until March 23, 2023, which means players have a bit of time to complete the challenge.

Players can grind the different game modes available, as higher ranks will earn them better packs. They can then use some of the items in those packs to complete the said challenge at a lower cost.

Best possible rewards

The primary task of the 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 is to grind for fodder. Some really special promos are coming up in the game soon, and the fodder can be put to good use then.

There are also some other exciting cards that players might possibly find in the SBC. These include:

Lionel Messi

Kevin De Bruyne

Jonathan David TOTW 20

Eder Militao TOTW

Neymar

All these cards have a much higher value than others. While the TOTW items will decrease in valuation, they will expire from the packs four days from now. Aside from valuation, each of these cards can be put to good use in FIFA 23.

