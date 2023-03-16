FIFA 23 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC - How to solve, estimated costs, and more

The 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has arrived once again on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, bringing yet another wonderful opportunity for the players. These challenges have become very popular with the community due to how they work and the rewards they offer.

Icon cards are special cards for former football players who retired as legends of the game. It's quite natural that these cards have incredible demand among players.

The chances of obtaining them from packs are quite low, and acquiring them from the market can be a costly affair. Thankfully, FIFA 23 players can avoid both by completing the said SBC.

Let's take a look at the tasks associated with the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC. This will allow players to estimate the amount of coins needed for the fodder. Having an idea of the cost will certainly help FIFA 23 players decide if they should complete the SBC in the first place.

The 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is an amazing opportunity for FIFA 23 players to add more icon cards to their squads

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC, but there are three tasks to be completed.

Each one has its own conditions and rewards, and FIFA 23 players must complete all three to get the icon card from the rewards.

Task 1 - 85-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is available until March 23, so FIFA 23 players do have some time to complete it. It can be done more than once due to its repeatable nature, but there's a maximum number of tries assigned by EA Sports.

To complete the said SBC, players will require about 530,000 FUT coins each time. This is in a situation where they get all the fodder from the market. Using cards from someone's own collection will certainly help them to reduce the completion cost.

Since the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC will be live for more than a week, players can also utilize the weekly rewards from different game modes.

By ranking as high as possible in Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champions, FIFA 23 players can earn different packs, and some of the content in them will certainly be helpful to reduce the completion cost.

Overall, there's plenty of value to be obtained, but players will need to depend on their luck. They're guaranteed to get a Prime or World Cup Icon that would be rated 89 or higher.

However, there are certain cards whose market value is way lower than what it will cost to complete the SBC.

