FIFA 23 78+ Triple Upgrade SBC - How to complete, expected cost, and more

78+ Triple Upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate team, giving players a simple Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that they can grind over the next three days for a pack containing three players with a guaranteed overall rating of 75 or higher.

Repeatable SBCs like this are lucrative for regular FUT players looking to exchange low-level fodder for good-level cards. With the Fantasy FUT promo still active in FIFA 23, players can obtain one of the special cards as they grind the challenge.

The following is a quick guide to completing and grinding the 78+ Triple Upgrade SBC and an analysis to determine whether it is worth your time.

78+ Triple Upgrade might be last chance to pack Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS FIFA



These former club and league legends can get their ratings upgraded as well based on one of their former team's accomplishments on the real-life pitch



Check out more:



A second wave of #FantasyFUT Heroes Items have entered the arena. These former club and league legends can get their ratings upgraded as well based on one of their former team's accomplishments on the real-life pitch

With the Fantasy FUT series ending this week, players looking to get one of the unique cards will be remiss not to try their hands at the repeatable challenges active during the last three days of the promo.

The 78+ Triple Upgrade SBC is simple to complete with no complications regarding requirements, making it an ideal Squad Building Challenge to grind. Here are the requirements FIFA 23 players need to meet to complete it:

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 10

Number of rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Card type: Exactly Gold

Rewards: 1x Three 78+ Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 5,000 - 5,500 FUT Coins across platforms

SBC Analysis: Tips and tricks

As mentioned before, the requirements for completing the 78+ Triple Upgrade SBC are short and simple. One doesn't even have to build a full squad to complete the challenge, as it requires only ten gold cards, with one being a mandatory rare. In the current FIFA 23 transfer market, the cost of fodder for such a squad is hovering around the 5.1K coin mark and should not fluctuate too much.

In the absence of rating and chemistry requirements, players can choose any gold card as they work through the Squad Building Challenge. They can attempt to obtain the cheapest cards on the market if they run out, keeping the price fairly low. As such, seasoned FIFA 23 veterans with a lot of fodder should have no problems completing the challenge a few times before spending coins.

Is the 78+ Triple Upgrade SBC worth the grind?

A 78+ Triple Upgrade is not guaranteed to yield very high-level cards, so grinding the SBC is key to increasing one's chances of acquiring a good one. Below is a screenshot shared on social media by a FIFA 23 player who packed an 88-rated Fantasy FUT Dayot Upamecano from the challenge.

Carlito_W2TCF



Massive Pull 78 Triple Upgrade



Massive Pull 78 Triple Upgrade

Overall, the 78+ Triple Upgrade SBC is a lucrative investment for most players, especially those who can afford to burn through a lot of fodder to complete the Squad Building Challenge over the next three days.

