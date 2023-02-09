FIFA 23 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, giving players a chance to obtain a lot of highly-rated cards in one go. With the Future Stars promo going strong in the game, the Squad Building Challenge has the potential to yield a bunch of cards from the series.

The Future Stars series of cards features players who have either already made a splash with their teams or have the potential to make it big in the future. The promo includes a lot of boosted young footballers such as Vitinha and Karim Adeyemi.

Here’s a quick guide to completing the 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and a small cost analysis to help determine whether attempting the challenge is worth it.

The 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 has a good chance of yielding some nice rewards

The Squad Building Challenge is split into two tasks that require high-level teams to complete. The requirements for each task may look simple, but the cost may be too much for beginners.

While individual tasks have pack rewards, FIFA 23 players looking to attempt the 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC are recommended to complete the entire challenge to maximize the rewards.

Here are the requirements they need to adhere to while attempting the challenge in the game:

Task 1: 83-Rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: 11

Team Rating: Minimum of 83

Number of players with a minimum Overall of 85+: Minimum of 2

Rewards: 1x Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 35,000 - 38,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2: 84-Rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: 11

Team Rating: Minimum of 83

Number of TOTW players in the squad with IF Upgrades: Minimum of 1

Rewards: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 55,000 - 56,000 FUT Coins across platforms

82+ 20 x Upgrade SBC analysis

The requirements of the 82+ 20 x Upgrade SBC may look simple, but high-rated teams cost a lot of coins. Completing the entire SBC with fodder bought from the current market should cost around 92,000 FUT coins at the time of writing. As mentioned before, completing both tasks will allow FIFA 23 players to claim the group reward: 1x 82+ 20 Players Pack (Untradeable).

The relatively high cost is somewhat justified in the sense that the final reward is quite lucrative for players who want a chance to pack a solid number of highly-rated cards in one go.

However, fodder inflation and the fact that the Squad Building Challenge will expire in a day means that the cost of completing the SBC may not change much.

Using pre-existing fodder will, of course, help bring down the cost. Since there are no complicated restrictions such as chemistry requirements, players are free to choose the cheapest cards that satisfy the rating conditions without thinking of their nationality or league.

With the Future Stars promo active in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the 20 Players Pack (as a group reward) has a good chance of yielding some unique cards from the series. Since there are some decent rewards in the mix, completing the SBC is highly recommended for players looking to pack high-level cards.

Poll : 0 votes