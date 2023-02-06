After an entertaining round of fixtures across the best leagues in club football, the likes of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could potentially make it into Team of the Week 15 (TOTW 15) of FIFA 23. These superstars performed impressively for their respective teams and could be rewarded for their efforts with special cards in FUT.

Team of the Week is an amazing way for EA to incorporate real-life football results into Ultimate Team. The best performers across various leagues will be included in TOTW 15, and with Messi and Alba, the lineup is bound to feature some of the biggest names in the sport.

Note: This article features predictions based on individual player ratings.

TOTW 15 could consist of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Lionel Messi has been on an incredible streak in Ligue 1 this season. Despite having an underwhelming first year at Paris Saint Germain, the Argentinean maestro has picked up the pace and is now back to his usual best, forming a lethal trio with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to tear apart defenses.

Messi put on a brilliant showcase as he led PSG to a 2-1 victory over Toulouse, scoring the match-winning goal with an amazing first-time finish. Leo already possesses several special cards in FIFA 23, and his potential TOTW 15 card could rival his Team of the Year version.

Blaq▫️ALIEN @blaq_Alien1 Hakimi celebrating the Messi goal even before its in the net.. He knew the GOAT scored that one Hakimi celebrating the Messi goal even before its in the net.. He knew the GOAT scored that one 🔥 https://t.co/JdU0eyB990

Over in the Premier League, Manchester City was dealt a massive blow in the race for the title as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Spurs. While Harry Kane scored the winning goal, Hugo Lloris stole the show with his impressive performance in the net. The Frenchman made five saves against a dominant Manchester City team, potentially earning a TOTW 15 card in FIFA 23.

Sofascore @SofascoreINT | FOCUS



Hugo Lloris v Manchester City:



🧤 5 saves

2 saved shots from inside the box

0.81 Goals prevented

1 high claim

🧼 1 clean sheet

48 touches

21/37 accurate passes

7.8 Sofascore rating



He's our Player of the Match!



#TOTMCI | FOCUSHugo Lloris v Manchester City:🧤 5 saves2 saved shots from inside the box0.81 Goals prevented1 high claim🧼 1 clean sheet48 touches21/37 accurate passes7.8 Sofascore ratingHe's our Player of the Match! 🔎 | FOCUSHugo Lloris v Manchester City:🧤 5 saves📥 2 saved shots from inside the box✋ 0.81 Goals prevented✈️ 1 high claim🧼 1 clean sheet👌 48 touches👟 21/37 accurate passes📈 7.8 Sofascore ratingHe's our Player of the Match! 🌟#TOTMCI https://t.co/UOYvuDRd5r

FC Barcelona solidified its position at the top of the La Liga table with a 3-0 victory over Sevilla. While arch-rivals Real Madrid slipped up and dropped three points against Mallorca, Jordi Alba led Barca to victory with a goal and an assist. Alba already possesses an incredible FUT Centurions card in FIFA 23 and could earn his second special card of the season with TOTW 15.

Sofascore @SofascoreINT | FOCUS



Jordi Alba was Barcelona's standout player in their 3–0 win over Sevilla:



96 touches

1 goal

2 shots/1 on target (0.33 xG)

1 assist

3 key passes

58/66 accurate passes

2/2 successful dribbles

⚔️ 5/8 duels won

8.9 Sofascore rating



#BarcaSevilla | FOCUSJordi Alba was Barcelona's standout player in their 3–0 win over Sevilla:96 touches1 goal2 shots/1 on target (0.33 xG)1 assist3 key passes58/66 accurate passes2/2 successful dribbles⚔️ 5/8 duels won8.9 Sofascore rating 🔎 | FOCUSJordi Alba was Barcelona's standout player in their 3–0 win over Sevilla:👌 96 touches⚽️ 1 goal🎯 2 shots/1 on target (0.33 xG)🅰️ 1 assist🔑 3 key passes👟 58/66 accurate passes💨 2/2 successful dribbles⚔️ 5/8 duels won📈 8.9 Sofascore rating#BarcaSevilla https://t.co/anq3DEEcIl

Napoli continued their rich vein of form in Serie A with a dominant victory over Spezia. Georgian youngster Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stole the show again, scoring once and assisting another to fortify Napoli's stronghold at the top of the Serie A table.

With the ongoing Future Stars promo in FIFA 23, Kvaratskhelia will likely receive a special version in the second batch of promo cards. Even if he misses out on the roster spot, he will definitely make his way into the TOTW 15 lineup to earn his first special variant of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Mayank @ImMayankB Mayank @ImMayankB Kvarastkhelia-Osimhen is one of the underrated duos right now. Leading the scudetto charge for Napoli and how Kvarastkhelia-Osimhen is one of the underrated duos right now. Leading the scudetto charge for Napoli and how👏 https://t.co/s0i1sgitMw Napoli has scored 51 goals in this Serie A and Kvarastkhelia-Osimhen have 36 g+a amongst them. Talk about impact. twitter.com/ImMayankB/stat… Napoli has scored 51 goals in this Serie A and Kvarastkhelia-Osimhen have 36 g+a amongst them. Talk about impact. twitter.com/ImMayankB/stat…

With so many big names putting on impressive performances over the weekend, the latest Team of the Week is bound to be one of the best TOTW squads in recent memory, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on these in-form items in FUT.

