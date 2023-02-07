FIFA 23 leak hints at Riquelme Future Stars card coming to Ultimate Team as Talent Scout winner

Girona footballer Rodrigo Riquelme could be a surprise entrant to the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo after he won a poll conducted by EA Sports. The results haven’t been declared officially, but reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has broken the news on their social media accounts for the community. While the poll now stands closed, players will soon get the official results.

If the official news matches the rumored ones, the footballer could soon get his first promo card in this year’s release. The ongoing promo has centered around young footballers, who have proven their worth at a very young age. EA Sports has already released a special set of cards, and more items have been released as part of the objective and SBC rewards.

The current leaked card could also appear as an SBC sometime in the future. This is based on the official post made by EA Sports, which commenced with a public poll.

In many ways, the special card as a challenge reward will delight the community as everyone will have an equal chance of getting it. Moreover, they won’t have to rely on their luck or the card supply in the FUT market.

Riquelme's Future Stars card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team could be a surprise hit

When an SBC is released, its worth depends on certain key factors, one of which comes down to the cost. It depends on the tasks that are a part of an SBC, and it’s unclear how costly Rodrigo Riquelme’s Future Stars item will be. FIFA 23 players will hope for a lower cost that will make it much more accessible to them.

The official stats are also awaited, but Riquelme’s strength in the game has always been his pace. The promo card will certainly receive some big boosts over its base version that will result in a higher overall. If one’s to conclude anything from the poll, the card’s Pace department could receive the biggest upgrade.

It remains to be seen how EA Sports will introduce the special Future Stars card in FIFA 23 and when it will become available. The potential SBC could go live on Ultimate Team as early as tonight, February 7, but it seems unlikely.

Those requiring immediate improvement have some great alternatives to ponder. Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira’s promo card is currently available in Ultimate Team as part of an SBC.

Two different Future Stars versions of Monaco’s Vanderson is also available as a SBC rewards in FIFA 23. Then there’s Anthony Gordon’s promo card, which is available in objectives. If Riquelme’s leaked Future Cards offering turns out to be accurate, it will add to the gamers' already-robust set of options.

