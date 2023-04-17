FIFA 23 84+ x7 Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players can now complete the 84+ x7 Upgrade SBC to earn valuable resources for their respective squads. Tonight’s challenge might be lower in popularity than the ones released in the previous few days, but it still has numerous benefits. If you're lucky enough, you can get a Trophy Titans card after completing this Squad Building Challenge.

The first task is to estimate the number of coins you will need to complete the challenge. This will help you decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to find an estimate will be to analyze the tasks from the 84+ x7 Upgrade SBC.

The 84+ x7 Upgrade SBC could help FIFA 23 players get some useful cards

Resource item challenges tend to be easier to complete in FIFA 23 due to their relatively easy conditions. You’ll have to complete one task, with its terms and conditions.

Task 1 - 84+ x7 Upgrade SBC

Minimum OVR of 87 : Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you complete the 84+ x7 Upgrade SBC with all the fodder bought from the market, you’ll need about 70,000 FUT coins. You can reduce this price using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

The 84+ x7 Upgrade SBC is available for the next three days as of writing (April 17). You can complete some alternate resource-item challenges with cheaper completion costs. Doing so will help you earn fodder that will reduce the costs of tonight’s challenge. Some of these can also be completed multiple times if you need to do so.

You can also aim to rank as high as possible in the Division Rivals mode in FIFA 23. This game mode rewards different packs to players every Thursday. You can earn more by winning matches and then opening the packs for fodder. This will allow you to complete tonight's SBC at a cheaper cost and save your coins.

After completing the challenge, you’ll get a pack containing seven rare gold players. All of them will have an overall of 84 or higher, and there’s no upper ceiling. This opens up the chance to get a Trophy Titans card, which would be great investment returns. Moreover, you can also sell these cards in the FUT market and increase your available FUT coins in FIFA 23.

