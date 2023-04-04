FIFA 23 Ultimate Team FUT 22 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The latest FUT 22 SBC celebrating the anniversary of Ultimate Team is live in FIFA 23 as part of the recurring daily FUT Birthday Swaps Token challenge. Like its previous iterations, the Squad Building Challenge is centered around players of earlier games and yields a pack in addition to a swaps token that can be used to exchange rewards as long as the promo is active. The FUT Birthday promo that started last week is still going strong and is expected to run until the end of this week. EA has been commemorating the FIFA Ultimate Team with the release of this particular series for years. As a result, FIFA 23 is overflowing with tournament information, and fans love the hype.

Completing the single-task FUT 22 SBC is a reasonably easy method to get one without much difficulty, and accumulating tokens during the FUT Birthday celebration is vital for anyone hoping to maximize their winnings with the reintroduction of the swaps pass program. To make the Squad Building Challenge even more accessible, here is a guide to finishing it.

FIFA 23 players can snag another FUT Birthday Swaps Token by completing the FUT 22 SBC

The FUT Birthday Swaps program has 30 tokens that can be collected as long as the promo lasts. Swaps programs in FIFA 23 are generally well received by the player base as it has the potential to yield very high-rated cards without a lot of investment.

Players are incentivized to collect as much before exchanging them to maximize their gains. Completing challenges, objectives, and milestones surrounding the event is the primary source of the tokens. Without further ado, let's see how to complete the FUT 22 Squad Building Challenge

How to complete FUT 22 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Rewards and requirements revealed

The requirements of the challenge with all the rewards and estimated costs are listed below:

Number of players in the squad: 10 (one player fixed)

First Owned Players in the lineup: Minimum of 1

Players in the squad from the same nation: Minimum of 2

Players in the squad from the same club: Maximum of 5

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Chemistry Points: Minimum of 23

Rewards: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack + 1x FUT Birthday Swaps Token Ogie (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 3,500 to 4,500 FUT Coins approximately across platforms.

Analysis: Should you bother with FUT 22 SBC?

The Squad Building Challenge is pretty satisfying for what it's worth, as was previously said. Although the list of prerequisites is quite lengthy, the first-owned player clause and the squad rating requirement's low level allow the SBC to be purchased for less than 5,000 FUT Coins at the time of writing.

For new players, the chemistry criteria could seem frightening, but considering that FIFA 23 players can utilize a number of low-rated cards makes it simple to finish without spending a lot of money. On the other hand, FUT enthusiasts would probably be able to complete the Squad Building Challenge without buying fodder from the transfer market.

FUT Birthdays have seen quite a few overpowered cards that have been introduced into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and completing the FUT 22 SBC is an excellent path to getting the Birthday Swaps Tokens that may be exchanged for very nice rewards down the line, making it a pretty lucrative challenge that every player should ideally complete.

