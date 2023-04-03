FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Pedro SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released a brand new FUT Birthday Pedro SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish maestro with his first special card of the campaign. He is somewhat of a legend amongst FUT fans, having been a prominent mainstay in European football for several years and receiving multiple overpowered versions.

The FUT Birthday event is a celebration of the 14-year anniversary of Ultimate Team in FIFA 23. This makes it the perfect occasion to release an SBC version of Pedro, allowing one to reminisce about earlier iterations of the series. With such an impressive item being up for grabs, players will be eager to learn more about the SBC.

FUT Birthday Pedro is available via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Pedro has had an illustrious career at club level. The Spanish attacker has represented the likes of FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC over the span of the last two decades and is currently applying his talent in Serie A with Lazio. He is amongst the most beloved players in European football and has earned the respect and admiration of global audiences with his consistent performances.

What does the FUT Birthday card look like?

The 88-rated special item is a significant upgrade over his base card in FIFA 23, featuring the following key stats:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 85

Defending: 41

Passing: 86

Physicality: 63

Pedro already possesses a five-star weak foot in FIFA 23, and his FUT Birthday version has been assigned five-star skill moves as well. This makes him extremely lethal and unpredictable on the virtual pitch, as he can shoot and pass with both feet with equal efficiency.

How to unlock the FUT Birthday card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single squad with the following stipulations and requirements that must be fulfilled to unlock the special card:

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 120,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the price of high-rated fodder in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

Pedro has always received overpowered items in Ultimate Team. The Spanish maestro is extremely suited to the meta of FIFA 23 due to his rapid pace, visionary passing, and sublime dribbling abilities.

The combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot makes the SBC extremely enticing for those looking to compete at the highest level of FUT. The ability to dribble and skill out of tight situations and unleash lethal shots with either foot is a game-changer against high-level opponents, and this FUT Birthday card offers exactly this ability.

