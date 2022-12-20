FIFA 23 85+ Semi-Finals Nations Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more 

The 85+ Semi-Finals Nations Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and events surrounding the World Cup in Qatar are far from over. EA Sports has released plenty of content themed around the grand festival over the last few weeks and added a new SBC for all the players.

This resource-item SBC is different from the usual ones released in Ultimate Team. The final results of the recently concluded tournament have heavily influenced the completion rewards, which could be an attractive choice for some who have squads themed around the top teams and players.

Let's take a look at all the tasks that FIFA players must undertake to complete the 85+ Semi-Finals Nations Upgrade SBC. This will allow them to analyze the number of coins required to complete the challenge. Understanding the completion costs will also help one determine if the SBC is worth finishing.

85+ Semi-Finals Nations Upgrade SBC offers interesting potential in terms of rewards

As mentioned above, the 85+ Semi-Finals Nations Upgrade SBC differs from other challenges. It is not a player-item SBC since the rewards are not pre-determined or known to players.

It's also different from a typical resource-item challenge that offers in-game packs after completion, and there's just one squad to make things simpler for players.

Task 1 - 85+ Semi-Finals Nations Upgrade SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Completing the 85+ Semi-Finals Nations Upgrade SBC is relatively easy and doesn't offer any challenges. It will require around 22,000 FUT coins, much of which is due to the cost of the TOTW card.

The challenge is live for the next three days at the time of writing, and players can bring down the price with fodder from their collection.

The TOTW cards are expensive as there hasn't been a new release in a while now. The TOTW packs will resume next week once club football makes a return. For the time being, players will have to acquire the card from the market if they still need one in their collection.

Upon completing the 85+ Semi-Finals Nations Upgrade SBC, FIFA 23 players will obtain a Rare Gold Card, rated 85 or higher. The card will belong to one of the four nations - France, Morocco, Argentina, and Croatia.

Thanks to the minimum limit on rewards and available nations, FIFA 23 players can acquire valuable cards that include Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Of course, those are the two most worthwhile rewards, and only the luckiest gamers will obtain them. However, there are other amazing cards from all four nations.

The SBC is well justified, despite its heavy reliance on luck as far as rewards are concerned. FIFA 23 players should look to complete it as long as they have enough disposable coins and fodder in their squad. If a player finds some luck, their possible rewards could be valued higher than the coins they invested.

