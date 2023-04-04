FIFA 23 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC: Best and worst possible rewards

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can now complete the 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC to potentially acquire high-rated cards. The SBC can be completed multiple times and provides five items as rewards.

Usually, such an SBC would have been less lucrative for the players as they would most contain fodder (cards used to complete challenges). However, with the ongoing FUT Birthday cards currently available in packs, players have the chance to obtain one of these high-valued and in-demand cards from the rewards.

Although there is no guarantee of the specific cards players will receive, some have considerable value due to their in-game demand and meta performance. Let’s take a look at the best and worst possible rewards one can find from the 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC.

The FIFA 23 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC is a great way to get cheap cards with high overall ratings

When completing the 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23, players do not have direct control over the rewards they receive. There is no pick mechanic associated with this challenge, which would allow players to choose between different options.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania

Requiring 1 86 squad with 1 IF

Cheapest Combinations

5x87, 3x84, 3x83 - 111k

2x88, 2x87, 5x84 , 2x83 - 112k

Total cost around 112k

Completing?

.



#fifa23 85x5 SBC is liveRequiring 1 86 squad with 1 IFCheapest Combinations5x87, 3x84, 3x83 - 111k2x88, 2x87, 5x84 , 2x83 - 112kTotal cost around 112kCompleting? 85x5 SBC is live🌟✅Requiring 1 86 squad with 1 IFCheapest Combinations🔹5x87, 3x84, 3x83 - 111k🔹2x88, 2x87, 5x84 , 2x83 - 112kTotal cost around 112k💰Completing?.#fifa23

The best way for players to judge their luck is to consider the valuation of the cards they get. As mentioned above, FUT Birthday cards are what they should be aiming for. The majority of these items are very costly to get from the market.

Eusebio FUT Birthday Icon

Paolo Maldini FUT Birthday Icon

Vinicius FUT Birthday

Kaka FUT Birthday

Bruno Guimares FUT Birthday

These are some of the best cards from the ongoing promo FIFA 23 players should hope to find. They’re an excellent fit in any squad due to their great stats and high overalls. All of them rank very high in the in-game meta and can be long-term assets in Ultimate Team.

Since the 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC has a huge reward pool, FIFA 23 players will be at risk of getting cards that aren’t valuable. This is due to a combination of low overall, poor stats, and vast supply in the FUT market.

Stephan De Vrij

Ivan Perisic

Yan Sommer

Niklas Sule

Piotr Zielenski UEFA MOTM

These cards are readily available in the FUT market and can be purchased for a low price. However, due to their limited stats, players are unlikely to use them in their Ultimate Team lineup.

The 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC costs about 110,000 FUT coins to complete, but players can reduce the cost by using fodder from their collection. To get more fodder, players can grind various game modes, complete resource-item challenges, and maximize FUT Birthday Swaps.

Poll : 0 votes